That is why Lancôme has entered the national conversation. The luxury beauty brand is committed to addressing inequity in education by funding critical programs in the U.S. (and the world). In 2017, Lancôme created the Write Her Future (with CARE) program to give young women much-needed access to literacy, mentorship, and entrepreneurship opportunities. To date, the philanthropic effort has reached more than 23,000 women in 13 countries, including the U.S., Morocco, Brazil, Germany, and Italy.