We're saying a big sayonara to summer (tear)! That's right, fall will be here before you know it, and Labor Day weekend is the time to score the biggest savings on the newest crop of fall fashions (and those last-minute summer buys). While we're not fans of huge crowds and mall swarming, these savings are so good, we're sacrificing crucial beach time in order to shop some serious swag. Behold: our official cheat sheet to the must-hit Labor Day sales happening nationwide. Because, sometimes retail therapy truly is the best cure.