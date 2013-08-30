Story from Shopping

Labor Day Cheat Sheet: Here Are The Sales That’ll Cure Your End-Of-Summer Blues

Ellen Hoffman
sales-1Clockwise Above From Left: Tibi; Dannijo; Madewell; Kate Spade.
We're saying a big sayonara to summer (tear)! That's right, fall will be here before you know it, and Labor Day weekend is the time to score the biggest savings on the newest crop of fall fashions (and those last-minute summer buys). While we're not fans of huge crowds and mall swarming, these savings are so good, we're sacrificing crucial beach time in order to shop some serious swag. Behold: our official cheat sheet to the must-hit Labor Day sales happening nationwide. Because, sometimes retail therapy truly is the best cure.

ASOS
Curate your perfect transitional wardrobe with lightweight knitwear, peplums, sequins, and more of fall's hottest trends. Shop the entire site and get 20% off with the promo code: SUMMER4EVER.

Maje
Now you can finally afford that awesome bomber jacket you've been dreaming about. Save an additional 20% on all sale items.

Pixie Market
Sale offerings include Jeffrey Campbell, MINKPINK, Miista, and tons more at 50% off.

Charm and Chain
Treat yourself to a pair of DANNIJO earrings or a Lulu Frost necklace, after all, you work hard! Save 20% off all orders over $100 at Charm and Chain with the promo code: ENDOFSUMMER

Bloomingdale's
The Big Brown sale is back! And not only are virtually all fall products — Marc by Marc Jacobs, Free People, Diane von Furstenberg, and more — marked down 20 to 65%, you'll save an extra 20% off of sale and clearance items.

Tibi
Stock up on back-to-work essentials like leather ankle boots and fall sweaters, at a 20% discount.

Shoemint/Stylemint
Hey, Mintsiders: Score an additional 50% off of over 500 sale items. If you don't already have an account, it's better late than never to sign up.

Madewell
Score an extra 30% off all summer sales, plus get free shipping on all orders this weekend. Be sure to enter the promo code: BYESUMMER, at checkout.

J.Crew
Take an extra 30% off final sale items with the promo code: HELLO30. Time to get your prep on, girl.

H&M
Find fall fashions starting at just $5, online and in stores. And visit your local H&M store for even more offers.

Club Monaco
Receive an additional 50% off the brand's already-reduced styles. Enter the promo code: FINAL50 at the checkout.

American Eagle
Score some affordable demin (and everything else) at 40% off. Includes free shipping. too! Promo code: 74693461.

Kate Spade
Enjoy 40% off your entire outlet-shop purchase, plus take an additional 20% off all handbags! Why Kate, how generous!

Need Supply
Be quick to shop 20% off all sale items at Need Supply! Enter the promo code: Last20.

Neiman Marcus
How's up to 50% off of women's contemporary dresses and sportswear sound? We're already eyeing-up some French Connection, Rachel Zoe, and Theory.

Capwell

There's site-wide savings at Capewell — take 25% at checkout with the promo code: LDSALE13.

My-wardrobe.com
Stock up and save 20% on investment pieces and wardrobe staples from Meadham Kirchhoff, Aquazarra and more! Enter promo code: LABOR20 at checkout.
