ASOS
Curate your perfect transitional wardrobe with lightweight knitwear, peplums, sequins, and more of fall's hottest trends. Shop the entire site and get 20% off with the promo code: SUMMER4EVER.
Maje
Now you can finally afford that awesome bomber jacket you've been dreaming about. Save an additional 20% on all sale items.
Pixie Market
Sale offerings include Jeffrey Campbell, MINKPINK, Miista, and tons more at 50% off.
Charm and Chain
Treat yourself to a pair of DANNIJO earrings or a Lulu Frost necklace, after all, you work hard! Save 20% off all orders over $100 at Charm and Chain with the promo code: ENDOFSUMMER
Bloomingdale's
The Big Brown sale is back! And not only are virtually all fall products — Marc by Marc Jacobs, Free People, Diane von Furstenberg, and more — marked down 20 to 65%, you'll save an extra 20% off of sale and clearance items.
Tibi
Stock up on back-to-work essentials like leather ankle boots and fall sweaters, at a 20% discount.
Shoemint/Stylemint
Hey, Mintsiders: Score an additional 50% off of over 500 sale items. If you don't already have an account, it's better late than never to sign up.
Madewell
Score an extra 30% off all summer sales, plus get free shipping on all orders this weekend. Be sure to enter the promo code: BYESUMMER, at checkout.
J.Crew
Take an extra 30% off final sale items with the promo code: HELLO30. Time to get your prep on, girl.
H&M
Find fall fashions starting at just $5, online and in stores. And visit your local H&M store for even more offers.
Club Monaco
Receive an additional 50% off the brand's already-reduced styles. Enter the promo code: FINAL50 at the checkout.
American Eagle
Score some affordable demin (and everything else) at 40% off. Includes free shipping. too! Promo code: 74693461.
Kate Spade
Enjoy 40% off your entire outlet-shop purchase, plus take an additional 20% off all handbags! Why Kate, how generous!
Need Supply
Be quick to shop 20% off all sale items at Need Supply! Enter the promo code: Last20.
Neiman Marcus
How's up to 50% off of women's contemporary dresses and sportswear sound? We're already eyeing-up some French Connection, Rachel Zoe, and Theory.
Capwell
There's site-wide savings at Capewell — take 25% at checkout with the promo code: LDSALE13.
Stock up and save 20% on investment pieces and wardrobe staples from Meadham Kirchhoff, Aquazarra and more! Enter promo code: LABOR20 at checkout.