Korean Women Aren't Messing Around With Their Contouring

Botox temporarily paralyzes muscles, so while elsewhere in the world it's used for getting rid of wrinkles, in Korea, it's known for its powers of shrinking jaw muscles. Because the procedure can be done in five minutes and requires no incisions, it’s insanely popular.Though the overall consensus in the medical community is that Botox is safe , it’s hardly free of side effects. As many would point out, it’s literally poison being injected into your body. While botulinum toxin is lethal when ingested, its application when reputably manufactured and safely administered acts as more than just a vanity drug and is used to treat a number of medical conditions . (This is precisely why I wouldn't recommend hitting up any of the $50-a-pop places in Gangnam I've seen advertised.)Korean dermatologists craft a blend of treatments to enhance the effects of Botox. The most popular is called MesoBotox , which is a dual Botox and phosphatidylcholine (PC) injection treatment. PC (also known as mesotherapy or injection lipolysis) is publicized as a fat-melting solution and is used as a non-surgical alternative to liposuction all over the body. In Korea, PC shots are also propped up as face-toning treatments. Where Botox is usually confined to injections in the jaw, PC is injected in a ring around the face to melt away blubber. Science is inconclusive in supporting its fat-dissolving properties, but the claim is that it acts as a detergent to break down fat. Like Botox, injections can be administered in minutes, and side effects include bruising, swelling, and soreness in the injection area.I have a personal experience with Botox. Having exhausted all other options, I had it injected into my jaw recently to remedy my terrible bruxism (excessive teeth-grinding). Thankfully, my jaw muscles didn’t completely abandon me, and eating is definitely not an issue. I honestly cannot detect any changes in my face shape, but the teeth-grinding stopped the night I got Botox, and hasn't returned since. So, while I can't attest to Botox' supposed face-smallifying powers, it can certainly help with other issues.There are two surgery procedures for attaining a smaller face. V-line surgery, as it's colloquially known, involves carving up the jaw, while cheekbone surgery requires cracking the cheekbone. Both are devastatingly wide-spread in Korea (especially V-line). To find out more, I visited a plastic surgery clinic.With an X-ray of my skull on the screen next to him, the doctor matter-of-factly explained to me why my face is too big. According to him, the length from my chin to the bottom of my nose should be shorter than the length of my browbone to the bottom of my nose. “The length from your nose to your chin isn’t smaller. It’s not even the same size. It’s...longer.” So, that's...bad? V-line surgery requires anesthesia and months of recovery, which many Korean women view as a twofer since, in that time, a mostly liquid diet spurs significant weight loss. The actual procedure involves cutting a piece of bone from the chin, bringing the surrounding bones together, and cutting away remaining protruding edges on the jawline. Voilà. Smaller face. Cheekbone surgery , on the other hand, means shaving the cheekbone down or cracking it and tucking one end of the bone under the other. While it doesn't drastically change face width, with less protruding cheekbones, the face appears less wide. This surgery also smoothes the face of any sharp angles, which are associated with thin, aging skin.Both procedures are extremely difficult and dangerous. They require a high degree of surgical prowess because, as you can imagine, the face is a labyrinth of bones and nerves crucial to human function. The V-line surgery boasts an especially long rap sheet. Side effects vary in levels of disturbing, including difficulties breathing, chewing, speaking, and smiling; and even death. Last December, a 19-year-old college student died from the procedure . One woman found the side effects so unbearable, she committed suicide after the surgery left her unable to chew food or stop crying due to nerve damage in a tear duct. The number of registered complaints with the Korea Consumer Agency about the side effects more than tripled from 42 cases in 2008 to 130 cases in 2012, though many more instances of post-operative problems are believed to go unreported.A common culprit in a bloated face is processed and salty food. In Korea, that means ramen noodles. Recently, ingestible beauty aids have been increasing in popularity with companies producing skin boosters in pill and drinkable “beauty shot” form. There’s even a tea promising a smaller face with each steamy cup.("이 차를 마시면 브이라인이 된다." Translation: "If you drink this tea, your face will be a V-line.) Though the jury’s still very much out on whether beauty ingestibles really deliver on their claims, it’s never a bad idea to cut down on salty, processed foods.So, the next time you look at a contouring makeup kit and think That seems like a lot of work, just remember: At least it's not a V-line massage.