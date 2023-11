Kokomo City Reminds Us That Trans People Everywhere Must Be Protected

With notable Black trans women like Laverne Cox and Angelica Ross making waves in the mainstream entertainment space, one might be incorrectly tempted to think that the Black trans experience is well on its way to become more normalized and even accepted on a wide scale, but the sad reality is that the double-edged sword of misogynoir and transphobia is unfortunately still sharp and ever present. Beyond the screen, Black trans women are among the most vulnerable populations in what many are calling an “epidemic of violence against the transgender community.” But how do we create space and safety for trans people in light of these dire circumstances? Paying close attention to a film like Kokomo City might be the first step. In the project, D. Smith, who is also transgender, provides four Black women (Daniella Carter, Koko Da Doll, Liyah Mitchell, and Dominique Silver) with a platform to tell their own stories in their own words. The women of Kokomo City are raw in the frank discussion of their experiences, never mincing words about the struggles that they’ve faced as Black trans women; they talk openly about the near-death experiences that they’ve had with clients, and the feelings of loneliness and frustration that have accompanied their journeys.