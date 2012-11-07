While taking a shower is the norm in our fast-paced society, nothing beats a leisurely bath. A good book, candles, and a glass of wine perhaps...it's pure bliss. The only thing that could make it better? Music — but we're not talking about your iPod on a docking station. Kohler — the king of all things related to H20 for the home — just launched its super-rad VibrAcoustic bath, and we want in!
This tub is surrounded with six speakers above and below the water level, so along with emitting tunes, the sound waves create a soothing experience for that bod of yours. Simply plug in your Smartphone, tablet, or MP3 player and voilà! You're listening to your fave tunes, podcasts, and news while taking a soak. Add your own receiver and you can stream wirelessly using Bluetooth — genius.
Because seeing is believing, march yourself over to the Kohler store in LuxeHome at The Merchandise Mart and take part in the "Feel the Music" promotion. Just for taking an acoustic trial dip into the tub (sans water, of course), you'll get to choose between three complimentary gifts: a Kohler Purist Katalyst showerhead, a music download gift card, or a Kohler Waters Spa gift set. While that sounds pretty satisfying to us, you'll also be entered to win your very own VibrAcoustic bath — fingers crossed!
