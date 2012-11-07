Because seeing is believing, march yourself over to the Kohler store in LuxeHome at The Merchandise Mart and take part in the "Feel the Music" promotion. Just for taking an acoustic trial dip into the tub (sans water, of course), you'll get to choose between three complimentary gifts: a Kohler Purist Katalyst showerhead, a music download gift card, or a Kohler Waters Spa gift set. While that sounds pretty satisfying to us, you'll also be entered to win your very own VibrAcoustic bath — fingers crossed!