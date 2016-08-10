How To Make Tropical Kiwi Shots

Tropical Kiwi Shots This shot is refreshing without being too sweet and combines two of our favorite tropical flavors of all time.
Ingredients
  • 2 kiwis
  • 1/2 oz white rum
  • 1/4 oz pineapple juice
  • 1/4 oz ginger ale
Recipe Instructions
  1. To make the shot glasses, cut a little bit off each end of the kiwi so they have a flat base. You can peel the kiwi for easier eating, but the skin is edible, so it’s not entirely necessary.
  2. Using a small melon baller or grapefruit spoon, gently scoop out the flesh, stopping before you reach the bottom.
  3. To make the shot, combine the white rum and pineapple juice with ice in a shaker. Shake and strain into the kiwis. Top with ginger ale.
