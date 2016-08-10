How To Make Tropical Kiwi Shots

Tropical Kiwi Shots This shot is refreshing without being too sweet and combines two of our favorite tropical flavors of all time.
Ingredients
- 2 kiwis
- 1/2 oz white rum
- 1/4 oz pineapple juice
- 1/4 oz ginger ale
Recipe Instructions
- To make the shot glasses, cut a little bit off each end of the kiwi so they have a flat base. You can peel the kiwi for easier eating, but the skin is edible, so it’s not entirely necessary.
- Using a small melon baller or grapefruit spoon, gently scoop out the flesh, stopping before you reach the bottom.
- To make the shot, combine the white rum and pineapple juice with ice in a shaker. Shake and strain into the kiwis. Top with ginger ale.
