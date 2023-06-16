Some secrets are just too good to keep to ourselves — like Jeff Wan's secret summer sale. The AAPI- and LGBTQIA-owned brand currently has discounts that are too good to be true. Till July 7th, shoppers can take up to 74% off sitewide on the label's luxe leather handbags, backpacks, and duffles. (For example, its sleek $875 duffle bag is now on sale for $399.) The promotion includes everything from the brand's signature Hamptons collection for your quiet luxury summer to everyday styles like its modern Grand Baie Gym Bag.
If you haven't heard of Jeff Wan or his eponymous line, you're in for a treat. The luxury fashion company is known for its urban and minimalistic designs with pops of animated colors and playful pineapple motifs that serve as an ode to Wan's home of Mauritius. Wan launched the brand in 2018 after working for labels like Coach, Kenneth Cole, and Michael Kors, combining heritage quality with his fresh and playful POV. And, to celebrate and honor Pride Month, the brand will donate 10% of the June proceeds from the site to the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union) and BABEC (Black and Brown Equity Coalition) Fire Island. Hurry, and get a hold of this amazing sale, as the luxury fashion company only has a limited amount of handbags to shop.
Handbags
Jeff Wan offers a collection of colorful structured bags and lightweight totes for your perusal. The cheapest bags from the sale are under $100, including the elegant cinched Bazar Bucket Bag in Coco. Meanwhile, the $199 Hampton Totes are some of the more pigmented options available in rose pink, mimosa yellow, and green.
Backpacks
Take advantage of Jeff Wan's summer sale by snagging a smooth calf leather backpack for $299. The minimalistic aesthetic is suitable for school, the office, and any weekly adventures. There's even a separate interior compartment for your laptop, as well as multiple pockets inside and out.
Gym Bags
Your nylon gym bag just had a major revamp. Instead of the typical black shade with a huge Nike logo in front, sport a vibrant color block pattern of red, yellow, and blue with a rich pebble leather exterior. Who knew a gym bag holding your FP Movement workout 'fit, and Lululemon sneakers could be so stylish?
Fashion the bag as a backpack while traveling through the subway, then switch to the top handle before entering the restaurant or ba. Voila, it's the most versatile gym bag that you'll actually want to wear everywhere. Plus, you can't beat the price — originally almost $300, it is now going for $99.
Duffle Bags
Cruise through TSA with your new elevated duffle bag from Jeff Wan. The weekender bag is a step up from a slouchy duffle with its smooth, refined leather exterior, zipped pockets, and four-foot prong base. You can fashion the duffle into a shoulder bag or crossbody style.
