Story from Black Friday

J.Crew Is Celebrating Black Friday Early With 50% Off All Purchases

Mercedes Viera
Excited to hop in early to a Black Friday sale that's totally worth it? R29 reader-favorite clothing brand J.Crew started its big sale early with 50% off all purchases when you use the promo code SHOPEARLY. This limited-time deal works for both full-price and sale styles. Although not completely sitewide, it includes most styles — just look for the 50% off tag on your favorite items from now through November 24.
If scrolling through the site is the last thing you want to do right now, we got you. Keep reading to shop our picks from this ultra-cozy J.Crew sale — from sweater dresses and trendy cropped puffer jackets to satin pink pants and soft turtlenecks.
Advertisement
DashDividers_1_500x100

50% Off J.Crew Sweaters

J.Crew
Cropped Puff-sleeve Turtleneck Sweater
$59.00$118.00
J.Crew
J.Crew
Relaxed Pullover Sweater
$49.00$98.00
J.Crew
J.Crew
Fair Isle Mockneck Pullover Sweater
$49.00$98.00
J.Crew
The chill really crept up on us this season, and now we're scrambling to fill our closets to the brim with sweaters upon sweaters. Lucky for us, J.Crew has a plethora of comfy and cozy sweaters to choose from, whether you prefer crewnecks or turtlenecks.
DashDividers_1_500x100

50% Off J.Crew Coats & Jackets

J.Crew
New Chateau Parka In Italian Stadium-cloth...
$192.50$385.00
J.Crew
J.Crew
Limited-edition Cropped Puffer Jacket
$114.00$228.00
J.Crew
J.Crew
New Quilted Cocoon Puffer Coat
$99.00$198.00
J.Crew
The rules of life are as follows: You can never be too prepared for anything, and there's no such thing as "too many" coats in your closet. From snow-ready parkas to trendy cropped puffer jackets, can you believe they're all half off?
DashDividers_1_500x100

50% Off J.Crew Dresses

J.Crew
Supersculpt Ruffleneck Mini Sweater-dress
$53.49$168.00
J.Crew
J.Crew
Squareneck Sheath Dress In Stretch Velvet
$186.50$268.00
J.Crew
J.Crew
Ribbed Sweater-dress
$72.99$228.00
J.Crew
Are you a dress-only girly? That doesn't need to change just because the weather is getting chilly. Get yourself a J.Crew sweater or velvet dress for half off.
DashDividers_1_500x100

50% Off J.Crew Pants

J.Crew
Full-length Kate Straight-leg Pant In Stru...
$84.00$168.00
J.Crew
J.Crew
Curvy Vintage Slim-straight Jean In Warm S...
$64.00$128.00
J.Crew
J.Crew
Vintage Straight Pant In Garment-dyed Cord...
$59.00$118.00
J.Crew
From party-ready pink satin pants to everyday casual jeans, J.Crew's grand selection has something for you — no matter where you're going (or what the dress code is) this holiday season.
DashDividers_1_500x100
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

More from Shopping

R29 Original Series

Advertisement