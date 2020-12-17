For my second round of treatment, I went to Duke in North Carolina and stayed at the hospital for 100 days. Once I was released and we returned to Dallas, I was under a mandatory year-long order to stay indoors to avoid further infection. To pass the time, my mom bought me paint-by-numbers and had me try art therapy to express how I was feeling. If I was having a good day, I would use bright shades; if I had a rough day, I would use dark and dull colors. That was my first introduction to art, and I fell in love with it. After that year, I went into remission, but my love for painting continued and I began taking private lessons. It was mostly landscape and nature paintings at first (I was known for my flowers), but as I continued to paint and hone my craft through the years, my specialty became realistic portraiture.