Make no mistake: Whang says she's a proud Korean American woman, and she's learned — through age and her mother's self-care rituals — that beauty is not something to attain, but something we all hold. And now, by listening to her body’s needs, coupled with her profound understanding of holistic healing, she’s begun to take better care of herself on every level — in what she wears, what she eats, what she does. She practices yoga three times a day, often doing poses and centering herself before logging on to teach. And during bouts of anxiety, she also journals, gardens, and paints.