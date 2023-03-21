You’ll Smell Like A Clean, Well-Groomed Man With This Fresh New Fragrance

It starts off with a lot of that mandarin (almost overwhelmingly so) until it starts to taper off to that refreshing and light bergamot and aqua. Once it dries, it gets really sharp — very minty. After a few hours, the base notes come through, and there's more of that heavy (but relaxing) scent that comes with musk and patchouli — but still, it never gets too heavy. It's balanced (no pun intended) with a bit of sweetness from the amber. In other words, its elegance is balanced with subtle enough notes that it works for everyday life.