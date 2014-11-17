Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
J Brand
Shopping
The BEST Flares, According To The Internet
by
Ana Colon
More from J Brand
Shopping
J Brand's Latest Collaboration Is All Frills — Literally
Ana Colon
Nov 17, 2014
Shopping
J Brand Jeans Like You've Never Seen Them Before
Ana Colon
Oct 24, 2014
Fashion
The Broke Girl's Guide To Designer Denim
Leeann Duggan
Apr 25, 2014
Trends
Would You Wear The Stocking-Jean?
First, there were legging-boots. Then came turtleneck bras. Now, there's a whole new fashion hybrid on the horizon: Ladies, meet the stocking-jean.
by
Leeann Duggan
Shopping
16 Compelling Reasons To Join The Corduroy Craze
Ditch the denim. Cast aside your cashmere. Say "sayonara!" to silk. So, what's the latest material we're falling for? Hello, corduroy. That's right, the
by
Ali Hoffman
Shopping
The Biggest Thing To Happen To Stretchy Jeans Since Lycra
We ask a lot from our jeans: to make our legs look long, to keep our shirt tucked in, to last for years and years, but to only rip and tear in Kate
by
Connie Wang
Designers
J Brands Goes High-Fashion, Proves It's SO Much More Than Just Denim
We can still remember our first pair of J Brand jeans: The utterly gorgeous dark wash, the soft, luxurious fabric, and the simple, time-defying shape.
by
Arielle Schacter
Fashion
Spring Kick-Off: J Brand Has All Your March-To-August Essentials
Ah, spring — when a young man's fancy lightly turns to thoughts of love, and a young woman's fancy turns to thoughts of burning winter's drab basics in
by
Us
Fashion
1 Piece, 3 Ways: Fiona Byrne Is A Black Bouquet In J Brand Jeans
Snatching sartorially inclined eyes when you walk down the street doesn’t have to be a complicated game of layers. One striking casual piece, like these
by
Us
New York
Schmooze With Bloggers And Scope Out J Brand's New Collection At ...
Just because Fashion Week is over in NYC, doesn't meant that your favorite brands have stopped rolling out the good stuff. If you already miss the Lincoln
by
Lisa Eppich
Politics
Just In: Pop With J Brand's Uber-Bright Cut-Offs
Please tell us that your remember Slush Puppies. It was always a battle of epic proportions trying to decide between flavors: Grape, cherry, bubble gum,
by
Kristian Laliberte
Events
Proenza Schouler's Fall 2010 Show Includes J-Brand Jeans And Prep...
If the Proenza Schouler girl from last spring was your party girl that stayed out beyond her bedtime (what, with her colored hair streaks and micro
by
Connie Wang
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted