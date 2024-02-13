“I am late to the red-and-pink party. Before the last few seasons of runway shows, I didn’t think it was a color palette that worked for my more restrained, minimalist style. Now, I find it quite refreshing and fun, especially during Valentine’s Day or on date night. While this vintage-esque dress already has both colors in it and doesn’t require further styling, I wanted to bring out the pinks in the flower print, pairing it with a cozy sweater (which also helps dress down the look for a more casual occasion) and pumps in rosy hues.” — Irina Grechko, Fashion Director