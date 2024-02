“I’ll be honest, I was never a pink gal. But I’ve slowly been getting into the color these last few years as my love for Barbie sparked my interest in wearing pink more frequently. In honor of Valentine’s Day, I put together this red-and-pink outfit to test the waters. I paired a fuzzy red keyhole sweater (that I wore for Christmas) with red tights and pink accessories — a pink acrylic headband, flower hoops, and a heart-shaped handle bag that I was gifted from a Truly x Barbie collab, which added a touch of sweetness to my otherwise bold outfit. This look is certainly not for those who are scared of color, and it made me uncomfortable at first, but the compliments I received while wearing it made it all worth it in the end.”— Victoria Montalti, Associate Affiliate Writer