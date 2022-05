I love the history of fashion so have heard all the myths about corsets debunked — they were not worn against the skin, for example, and what we often call corsets were actually called "stays" for a lot of Western history. That said, I’m not ready to go full historical for my work 'fits so I went with this lovely fitted top from Reformation. I love the pointed hem (very reminiscent of 18th-century stays ) which, together with the exposed stitching detail, brings interest to an otherwise lovely but basic top.