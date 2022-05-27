Here’s What Your Birth Chart Placements Mean, According To A Black Astrologer

JB: “Fire and air are masculine elements, and when I say masculine, I'm not so talking about gender per se. I'm talking about their energy. Masculine energy tends to be what we call young or active. It's seeking energy. It's going out there. It’s intellectual. So fire signs tend to be in the realm of enthusiasm and excitement, adventure, entertainment. All that fiery, sparkly kind of energy, we see that with the signs of Aries, Leos and Sagittarius. Aries is the pioneer. They go out there, they rush headfirst into danger. They're warriors. Leo are the entertainers, so they want to be the fixture and have eyes on them around the fireplace, telling stories. Sagittarius as a fire sign tends to be about spreading information, so sharing candles and lighting the way forward. Air signs seem to be very intellectual, also living in the realm of the mind, ideas, thought, and conversation.

