

There are still times when I light up and bask in the pure pleasure of smoking I felt in my teen years, when I still find the whole sensory experience satisfying. But more often than not, smoking feels like a chore. I’m not sure when it stopped being fun, but by college graduation in 2010 I knew that I needed to quit, as it was already taking a toll on my health and my wallet.



Honestly, if you had told the girl in that park that she’d still be smoking 13 years later, she would have laughed at you. But here I am. Even though there is plenty of research about how hard it is to quit smoking, I think a lot of non-smokers or even occasional smokers believe that those of us who smoke simply don't care about our health, or that, you know, we just need to "toughen up a bit." And of course almost everyone's heard how addictive cigarettes are, but I don't think people really, truly understand it.



The truth is that when I’m smoking, I think of nothing but wanting to quit. When I’m not smoking, I think of nothing but wanting a cigarette. There are so many emotions wrapped up in the whole thing — fear, shame, and varying degrees of hopefulness and hopelessness. Every day without a cigarette is a miserable, massive victory, and every time I fall off the wagon it feels like the wagon ran me over as it left me behind.

