THIS Is How To Put On A Wig Like A Pro

When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
The beginning of January means frigid temps in much of the country — bringing with it the need for protective hairstyles. Donning a wig is a simple option when you want to safely tuck away your strands. Plus, it’s a heat free way to try a new look out for size. Though the challenge of making a wig look natural can seem daunting, a few foolproof tricks can get you the slay you’ve always wanted.
Press play above to see the technique in action, then try it yourself using the steps below.
Step 1: Make sure your hair is ultra moisturized, then braid it back into medium-sized cornrows that allow everything to lay flat.
Step 2. Use a wig cap to protect your hair.
Step 3: With your fingers, apply your favorite edge control product or gel to lay down your edges to perfection.
Step 4: Line the wig part up as desired and use the wig combs to secure it onto your hair. Make sure not to pull too tight!
Step 5: Pull the wig down and adjust as necessary. Flat ironing can help smooth down the top to mimic your hair.
