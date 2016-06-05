Avocados are one of those delightful foods that are both delicious and healthy. The only tricky thing is finding a ripe one when you need it. Here's the trick: Check the stem. More from Shape here.
Show your triceps some love with this quick video from Women's Health.
Trying to add more protein to your meals? These 14 recipes are just what you need, with dishes spotlighting high-protein foods such as salmon, eggs, beans, and more.
80% of people deal with lower back pain at some point in their lives, but don't let it get you down. More often than not, you can ease your discomfort with a few tricks at home.
When you feel like you're too busy for even the quickest HITT exercises, turn to this guide from Self. One of these five simple workouts will fit into your routine, no matter how chaotic.
Show your triceps some love with this quick video from Women's Health.
Trying to add more protein to your meals? These 14 recipes are just what you need, with dishes spotlighting high-protein foods such as salmon, eggs, beans, and more.
80% of people deal with lower back pain at some point in their lives, but don't let it get you down. More often than not, you can ease your discomfort with a few tricks at home.
When you feel like you're too busy for even the quickest HITT exercises, turn to this guide from Self. One of these five simple workouts will fit into your routine, no matter how chaotic.
Advertisement