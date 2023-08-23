What Every Black Entrepreneur Needs To Know Before Launching A Business

What is the biggest hurdle that most entrepreneurs face, specifically Black entrepreneurs?

“First would be access to capital, and this is especially true for Black entrepreneurs because they don't necessarily have the same ecosystem that other cultures might have. Others might be able to go to their family or friends within their network for an initial cash infusion of $20,000 to $50,000, but that doesn't happen as often within the Black community. That's not to say there aren't very affluent Black business owners and Black individuals, but it doesn't happen as often. Additionally, with access to capital, it is important to understand not only how to get it, but also how to use it to gain the best return on your investment. These things we typically first learn at home, which I did coming from a family of entrepreneurs. However, not everyone has access to that kind of information early on, which can keep you from moving forward.