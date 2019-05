5 Ways To Get Involved That Go Beyond A Simple Donation

As part of the brand's Do Good Do Beautiful initiative, we surveyed more than 700 women around the country to find out the causes women actually care about — and how they go about giving back to them. What we discovered was surprising, and TBH, it explains a lot: All in all, only one in two (!) women find it easy to get involved. "As a full-time working mother, social causes just aren't a priority for me versus what I need to do for my family, my well-being, and my work," notes one study participant — and we don't blame her. With the impending doom that is the student loan crisis, inflation in the housing market, and our generation's obsession with $15 avo toast (kidding on that last one), donating money not only can seem overwhelming — it can be downright impossible for many families.