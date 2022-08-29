There’s A Fragrance For Every Scenario You’re In — & We ID-ed Them All

We’ve all been there: You want a new fragrance, but the search proves to be too burdensome, costly, and time-consuming, so you either give up and buy yet another bottle of the same stuff you’ve worn since college (hey, no judgment), splurge on something you heard your favorite celebrity wears (and then subsequently weep because the scent just doesn’t do it for you), or buy something easy that scratches the itch for novelty, but instead of giving you that ‘wow’ factor you’re craving, it’s just… fine.