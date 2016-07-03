Is it just us, or are pull-ups simultaneously one of the hardest and most basic exercises? Luckily, Shape has assembled a step-by-step guide to nailing them, once and for all.
If you'd rather focus on working your lower body, try these reverse lunges and strengthen your glutes, quads, and hamstrings all at once.
Sure, you may have a go-to recipe for oatmeal, but what about guacamole or marinara sauce? Check out nine simple recipes for some of the healthiest foods, here.
Did you know that yoga's mood-boosting effects can improve your body image, too? Get flowing with this video from Women's Health.
We get it — it's a holiday weekend and you're probably planning on going hard (if you aren't already). Here's what you need to know about dealing with your inevitable hangover.
If you'd rather focus on working your lower body, try these reverse lunges and strengthen your glutes, quads, and hamstrings all at once.
Sure, you may have a go-to recipe for oatmeal, but what about guacamole or marinara sauce? Check out nine simple recipes for some of the healthiest foods, here.
Did you know that yoga's mood-boosting effects can improve your body image, too? Get flowing with this video from Women's Health.
We get it — it's a holiday weekend and you're probably planning on going hard (if you aren't already). Here's what you need to know about dealing with your inevitable hangover.
Advertisement