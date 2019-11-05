If you’re waiting to host a housewarming party until you finally sign a mortgage or occupy more than 500 square feet, let me persuade you to reconsider: Every space deserves a christening — even if it’s just an excuse to force all your friends to commit to a social plan without bailing. It’s time to unpack those boxes, clean your new countertops, whip out the requisite cheese board, and allow your new home, however big or small, to absorb the warmth and good wishes of your loved ones (and that upstairs neighbor you awkwardly felt obliged to invite).