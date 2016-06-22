A Cut Above
You've Been Cutting Pineapples Wrong!

Master cutting a pineapple in only a few steps.

How in the entire world do people take this spindly, piney, aggressively textured piece of plant life and carve it into the fruit-salad star that it is? This delicious tropical treat comes practically encased in full-body armor. The good news is, the golden splendor inside is just a few quick slices away. Once you've mastered the process illustrated in this video (and in step-by-step form, below) you'll be free to sup on pineapple in fruit salads, upside-down cakes, grilled on skewers, or just as is. No more less-than-fresh pre-cut cubes for you.
Stay tuned for the next chopping tutorial: watermelon.
Step 1: Buy a pineapple.
Step 2: Using a large chef's knife or serrated knife, cut off the top and bottom of the pineapple so that both ends are flat.
Step 3: Stand the pineapple upright.
Step 4: Cut the skin off in vertical slices following the curve of the fruit. Repeat to remove any of the small brown divots.
Step 5: Cut the pineapple in four quarters lengthwise.
Step 6: Cut out the tough core from each piece.
Step 7: Cut the quarters into slices or cubes.
