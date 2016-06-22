You've Been Cutting Pineapples Wrong!

How in the entire world do people take this spindly, piney, aggressively textured piece of plant life and carve it into the fruit-salad star that it is? This delicious tropical treat comes practically encased in full-body armor. The good news is, the golden splendor inside is just a few quick slices away. Once you've mastered the process illustrated in this video (and in step-by-step form, below) you'll be free to sup on pineapple in fruit salads, upside-down cakes, grilled on skewers, or just as is. No more less-than-fresh pre-cut cubes for you.