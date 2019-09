Usually, mango is a fruit that takes time to peel, cut, and enjoy. But fret no longer: Just grab a vegetable peeler and a knife, and we'll walk you through the rest.



Peel the mango's skin off first. Then, slice the flesh from both sides of the pit. Finally, slice or cube your mango and go wild — it's perfect on salad, stir-fry, granola...the list goes on.