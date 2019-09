Bralettes are a major staple in our wardrobes. In fact, at this point, our approach to undergarments is: Bralettes or nothing at all. And while we stand by our convictions, this also means our go-to bra substitutes get a TON of use and, consequently, could use a little TLC (and a good wash). Grab a bottle of Woolite Gentle Cycle and your salad spinner (yes, really) — you’re about to get your laundry done in under six minutes.