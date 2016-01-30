When it comes to first dates — especially those of the Tinder variety — we can realistically only expect to enjoy ourselves about a fraction of the time. A night out with our BFFs, on the other hand? Those are always legendary.
So to honor our ride-or-dies, we're hosting an advanced screening of How To Be Single, a new film starring Dakota Johnson, Rebel Wilson, Leslie Mann, and Alison Brie. Round up your girls, and join us February 9 at BAM Rose Cinemas for a sneak peek at one of the funniest female-buddy movies of the year. Post-screening, stick around for a bubbly cocktail reception, '90s-board-game competitions (Mall Madness, anyone?), a glam hair-braiding station, and a professional beauty bar courtesy of Blushington. RSVP here, and get ready to revel in the single life.
