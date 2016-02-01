When work stress and relationship drama hit critical mass, there's no remedy we like better than stepping out on the town with our best friends. Credit the mysterious healing powers of loud music, dark lipstick, and a strong cocktail (okay, that last one's not exactly a mystery), but a great night can shake off a bad mood and help to create a few scandalous memories with our partners in crime. The one problem? The epic bar/taxi/4 a.m. takeout tab that gets racked up in the process.
To ensure that your depleted bank account doesn't tarnish the fun, we teamed up with Warner Bros. Pictures' How To Be Single — a new movie starring Rebel Wilson, Dakota Johnson, Leslie Mann, and pretty much all of our other fictional BFFs — to offer one reader $1,000 to spend on a wild and decadent night out. All you need to do to enter is reply to @Refinery29's announcement tweet and describe your perfect night out in three words. Also tag @Refinery29, @wbpictures, #HTBSNightOut, and #Contest, and you're well on your way to a major win.
To ensure that your depleted bank account doesn't tarnish the fun, we teamed up with Warner Bros. Pictures' How To Be Single — a new movie starring Rebel Wilson, Dakota Johnson, Leslie Mann, and pretty much all of our other fictional BFFs — to offer one reader $1,000 to spend on a wild and decadent night out. All you need to do to enter is reply to @Refinery29's announcement tweet and describe your perfect night out in three words. Also tag @Refinery29, @wbpictures, #HTBSNightOut, and #Contest, and you're well on your way to a major win.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States (excluding Rhode Island), 18 years or older, and over the age of majority in jurisdiction of residence at time of entry. For Official Rules, click here. Void where prohibited.
Advertisement