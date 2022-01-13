2022’s Biggest Home Trend Is About To Bring You So Much Joy

After a tumultuous couple of years, the new year feels like a welcome reset, rife with possibility and much-needed positivity. If, say, a revitalizing getaway isn’t in the cards for 2022, consider kicking off the year by bringing a little happiness into your life by revamping your space. Whether it’s adding an interesting new rug to the mix or finally hanging up a cool painting to fill that blank space on your wall, there’s something to be said about the mood-enhancing powers of some truly stellar home decor.
To help guide you, we asked the experts over at Joss & Main to dish on the year’s most exciting interior design trends and how they can help usher in some cheer and energy into your pad. According to Joanna Berliner, the brand’s creative director, "optimism is going to be everywhere in the design world this year." From playful colors and bold patterns to whimsical and unexpected silhouettes, Berliner says that incorporating fun items into your home can brighten your outlook. “We call this trend ‘positive perspective,’” she continues. “You can deck your whole place in it — or just add a wink.”
To help guide you, we asked the experts over at Joss & Main to dish on the year’s most exciting interior design trends and how they can help usher in some cheer and energy into your pad. According to Joanna Berliner, the brand’s creative director, "optimism is going to be everywhere in the design world this year." From playful colors and bold patterns to whimsical and unexpected silhouettes, Berliner says that incorporating fun items into your home can brighten your outlook. “We call this trend ‘positive perspective,’” she continues. “You can deck your whole place in it — or just add a wink.”
Positivity is just one of three major interior design trends on the forecast this year (the other two trends relate to nature and renewal). You can peruse Joss & Main’s full 2022 Trend Report here, but in the meantime, click through the slideshow to see — and shop — nine of our favorite uplifting home decor picks this year. Each piece is worthy of mixing and matching (and the super-fast shipping alone will bring a smile to your face).