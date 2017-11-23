These Ulta Gifts Are Crowd-Pleasers — & All Under $20

Whether you're celebrating the season with your closest friends — or the ones who you've loosely kept in touch with over Facebook since high school — at some point this season, you're likely going to need to give a last-minute holiday gift. And while you could always go the stereotypical scented candle route, we find the biggest crowd-pleasers to be beauty products. Best part? You can often find ones that look expensive, but will actually cost you less than a movie ticket.
Ahead, check out a few of the best under-$15 Ulta buys that our editors are keeping in their bags this year. In the event Susan from work shoves a tiny wrapped present in your direction, you'll be ready with a gift that she (and pretty much anyone else) will really love.