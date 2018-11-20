This Hermès Tableware Collection Has Us Dreaming About Spring Already

Sometimes we wonder if our heirloom-hoarding family members have the right idea after all. Case in point: The gorgeous new tableware collection from Hermès, which, with its botanical designs and bright colors, reminds us a whole lot of the '70s dishes we've seen at our grandparents' houses.
The new collection of what Hermès terms Art de la Table, is titled "A Walk in the Garden," and was designed by illustrator Nigel Peake. It's aptly named, as each dish, tea cup, bowl, and tea pot is covered in leaves, flowers, and/or slender geometrical patterns that recall a dainty picnic tea set you'd picture someone using in the garden of another century. Town & Country calls it a "delicate rendition of vintage Marimekko," which we can kind of see too.
This being Hermès, a tea cup and saucer will set you back $200 ($935 for a tea pot), and this is good, fragile porcelain, so we don't recommend actually taking any of these out to a garden. But if you've got the budget, these would take a holiday table to the next level. They'd make excellent gifts too. Just don't give any to the aunt who warned you not to take that set of mustard-yellow floral plates to Goodwill, unless you enjoy hearing "I told you so."
