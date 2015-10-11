According to Shape, these 10 ancient whole grains will overhaul your carb game. Don't worry: Only one of them is quinoa.
Got flavonoids? This infographic from Prevention reveals the most important (though little-known) disease-fighting nutrients in your favorite healthy foods.
If you found yourself drifting off between hacks two and three, you might have a major sleep deficit on your hands. Here are seven more signs that you aren't getting enough rest.
Never crunch again. These pilates moves will strengthen and tone your abs better than any old sit-up.
This last one is for all those Pepto abusers: Try eating more of these 11 bloat-busting foods, and your gut will thank you.
