My Racial Identity Is Confusing — My Connection To Hatch Green Chile Stew Isn't

In the 12 or so years since I first questioned my identity and felt those initial pangs of not knowing where I fit in, I’ve worked hard to understand my culture and cultivate a personal relationship with my own Latinidad. Still, on the days when the insecurity creeps back in because I’ve received one too many questioning looks after I try to explain that I’m Latina and my ancestors are from Colorado and New Mexico, it’s such a comfort to have one concrete piece of my culture that I can point to, or more accurately, slurp down. Chile is a dish that my family can’t make without thinking about how we learned the recipe. It even tastes better when the ingredients come all the way from the part of the country where being Latinx isn’t so hard to understand. And, of course, at its best, it’s a dish that’s enjoyed that one time of year when I get together with my family, and my grandmother and great aunt sit at the head of the dining room table, as we ask them questions about our home, our family, and our heritage.