We have a small confession to make, nothing major, but we think it’s appropriate to mention it now. Mannequin is one of our favourite movies. Thanks to Andrew McCarthy’s exemplary portrayal of mannequin manufacturer/window dresser Jonathan Switcher, we genuinely considered a career in window dressing for approximately three days. This long-forgotten memory came flooding back when we arrived on a very sunny morning in Knightsbridge to view Harrods’s latest window displays devoted to “Handbag Narratives.” What a beautiful story it is.
To celebrate the expansion of its accessories division, the department store approached 20 designer brands and asked them to create a window display that highlighted a particular aspect or “narrative” of the store's heritage as well as focusing on a key handbag design. And the results are everything. Each brand had to create an oversized handbag to place in its window. Miu Miu faithfully created its Madras handbag (stitch for stitch) in a size not dissimilar to a studio flat, while Mulberry provided one of the most expensive bags in the department store’s accessories arsenal to the tune of £18,000. Wowzers. Harrods is hosting an array of enticing in-store events so do make sure to check it out over the next two months. It really is something Hollywood Montrose would have approved of. (Harrods)
Photo: Courtesy of Harrods.