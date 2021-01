“I lived in Bole [a neighborhood in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia] with my family until we moved to Canada when I was three, and Bole Road, which used to be a charming little street, is now a major thoroughfare,” says Getachew, who emphasizes the significance of this road, which has marked pivotal journeys she’s made in her life (the first being when she left and the second being when she returned to visit 20 years later). “The Admas collection is inspired by the mountainscapes of Ethiopia and the color palette reflects the misty gradations of sunrises and sunsets from my memory. It’s art based off my lived experience.”