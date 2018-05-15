It's all too common for our minds to race while waiting in an exam room for a doctor to arrive. We worry about everything — both big and small. What if the exam is invasive or scary? What kinds of tools are they actually using? Will our inboxes be overloaded by the time we get back to work? Did we remember to sign up for that workout class? Why does it feel like we've been waiting for three straight days instead of five minutes?
If we allow our imaginations to completely take the reigns, these thoughts can become a tad unrealistic, to say the least. Above, we're taking a hilarious look at what happens when we're left by ourselves in a doctor's office for too long.
