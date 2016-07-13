How To Make Campari & Grapefruit Soda

Campari & Grapefruit Soda July 13, 2016Campari is a deliciously bitter Italian aperitif that is infused with fruit and herbs. Grapefruit soda sweetens and adds a bit of acidity. The result is a surprisingly sophisticated beverage that is greater than the sum of its two parts.
Ingredients
- Campari
- Grapefruit soda
- Citrus fruits
Recipe Instructions
- Mix one part Campari to three parts grapefruit soda.
- Garnish with citrus fruits, thinly sliced into rounds.
Recipe Generator courtesy of BBQ Island
Advertisement