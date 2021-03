How These Long-Lost Sisters Launched The Largest Black-Owned Winery In The US

In the latest episode of Go Off, Sis, the podcast from Refinery29’s Unbothered, the hosts welcome two certified bosses to the booth: Robin and Andréa McBride, the vinters behind McBride Sisters Wines . In 2010, the duo became the first Black sisters to start a winery. But their backstory is incredible, too: They were raised in different households on opposite sides of the world — California and New Zealand — under the assumption that they were only children, until they connected as adults ( read more about it here ). And now, they've graduated to owning the largest Black-owned wine company in the U.S. Period.