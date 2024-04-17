Glossier Just Launched An SPF 50 Version Of Its Editor-Favorite Sunscreen

“I don’t usually like gel sunscreens. They leave me feeling sticky and the formulas aren’t always the most elegant. Glossier seemed to have heard my grievances because this Invisible Shield is so, so good. It is, as advertised, invisible, and despite its gel texture, dries down quickly giving a lovely skin-like finish: not dewy, not matte — somewhere in between. I am normal to dry and enjoyed how this sunscreen felt on my skin. It’s beautiful alone, but also incredible underneath makeup because it acts as the perfect primer for foundation. The icing on top of the cake? It’s SPF 50, which is my preferred level of protection for my face.” — Sara Tan, Beauty Director