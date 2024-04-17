Glossier Just Launched An SPF 50 Version Of Its Editor-Favorite Sunscreen

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
You don’t have to convince me to wear sunscreen, but if it happens to feel weightless on skin, not break me out, and come in cute packaging, well — count me in. Glossier did just that way back in 2017, when it debuted Invisible Shield, a chemical SPF 35 formula with a unique clear gel texture. In the immediate months, it sold out, was restocked, and then sold out again. However, since then, it’s been somewhat of a sleeper hit among Glossier’s newer, dewier launches across makeup and skincare — that is, until now.
Seven years after Invisible Shield debuted, the brand is launching a highly-anticipated SPF 50 version — and as serious fans of all things SPF, we were immediately all ears. In terms of packaging, the plastic bottle has been replaced with a tube that encases a whopping 60% more product capacity than the original. (A small price increase from $25 to $32 reflects this.) Ahead, keep reading to see three Refinery29 beauty editors put Glossier’s Invisible Shield SPF 50 through the paces.
“I’m a huge fan of the original Invisible Shield SPF 35 — the minimum number of protection recommended by dermatologists — but since discovering much more about the dangers of UV through our sun safety campaign, Sun Blocked, I’m now firmly an SPF 50 or higher person. I was excited to try this and it lived up to the hype. Though it’s a gel, it’s substantially moisturizing. The first time I used it, I made the mistake of applying moisturizer first, but that felt a bit much on my skin. Now, I simply cleanse my skin and apply two finger-lengths worth of sunscreen (which takes mere moments to absorb), then do my makeup over the top. Actually, my test for a great sunscreen is how well it sits under the various layers of foundation, concealer and blush I wear every day. As per the name, it was undetectable. The finish is slightly silicone-y, but I love that it lends my oily skin a matte finish. Much like a primer, it anchors makeup. I’ll use this down to the last drop.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, Deputy Beauty Director
“I don’t usually like gel sunscreens. They leave me feeling sticky and the formulas aren’t always the most elegant. Glossier seemed to have heard my grievances because this Invisible Shield is so, so good. It is, as advertised, invisible, and despite its gel texture, dries down quickly giving a lovely skin-like finish: not dewy, not matte — somewhere in between. I am normal to dry and enjoyed how this sunscreen felt on my skin. It’s beautiful alone, but also incredible underneath makeup because it acts as the perfect primer for foundation. The icing on top of the cake? It’s SPF 50, which is my preferred level of protection for my face.” — Sara Tan, Beauty Director
“I tend to prefer mineral sunscreens since my skin is oily and acne-prone, but I was willing to make a rare exception for Glossier. I live in Miami and spend a lot of time in the sun by default, so I was elated to see a higher SPF. It felt pretty much the same as the SPF 35 version — silky smooth with a soft matte finish — and I prefer the tube packaging since squeezing every last drop is much easier. It literally feels and acts like a makeup primer, so I love using it before applying foundation or concealer. I have a feeling it’ll be on repeat this summer for rooftop drinks, al fresco dinners, and beyond.”— Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer