#GimmeFive
Diet & Nutrition
5 Smoothies For Energy In The AM
by
Us
Michelle Obama Challenges Refinery29, We Respond
Mind
7 Proven Hacks To Increase Self-Control
Tori Rodriguez
Jul 14, 2016
Body
5 Easy Tricks For A GREAT Night's Sleep
Sarah Jacoby
Nov 14, 2015
Diet & Nutrition
5 Things You Didn't Know About Caffeine
Hayley MacMillen
May 1, 2015
Diet & Nutrition
5 Easy Paleo Breakfasts You Will Love
Refinery29 is participating in First Lady Michelle Obama's #GimmeFive challenge. To learn more, click here. This article was originally published on July
by
Hayley MacMillen
Work & Money
Career Myths To STOP Believing
Refinery29 is participating in First Lady Michelle Obama's #GimmeFive challenge. To learn more, click here. There's a lot of career advice out there.
by
Neha Gandhi
Food & Drinks
This Recipe Will Make You See Broccoli In A Whole New Way
Refinery29 is participating in First Lady Michelle Obama's #GimmeFive challenge. To learn more, click here. Michelle Obama challenged Refinery29 to give
by
Ali Maffucci
Food & Drinks
A Perfect 5-Ingredient Pasta For Spring
Refinery29 is participating in First Lady Michelle Obama's #GimmeFive challenge. To learn more, click here. As part of our response to the First Lady's
by
Emily Sundberg
Food & Drinks
You're Going To Wanna Put This Creamy Avocado Sauce On Everything
Refinery29 is participating in First Lady Michelle Obama's #GimmeFive challenge. To learn more, click here. You know how people say, "Put an egg on it?"
by
Elettra Wiedemann
Food & Drinks
You Can Make This Meal In Less Than 15 Minutes
Refinery29 is participating in First Lady Michelle Obama's #GimmeFive challenge. To learn more, click here. Chefs certainly inspire us, but the dishes
by
Elettra Wiedemann
Food & Drinks
Your New Go-To 15-Minute Veggie Dish
Refinery29 is participating in First Lady Michelle Obama's #GimmeFive challenge. To learn more, click here. When I learned about actress and fashion
by
Elettra Wiedemann
Food & Drinks
How Our Childhood Icon Convinced Us To Eat Our Veggies
Refinery29 is participating in First Lady Michelle Obama's #GimmeFive challenge. To learn more, click here. Not only is Tia Mowry one of my favorite
by
Elettra Wiedemann
Food & Drinks
A New Take On Avocado Toast
Refinery29 is participating in First Lady Michelle Obama's #GimmeFive challenge. To learn more, click here. As part of her #GimmeFive Challenge, The
by
Molly Yeh
Food & Drinks
You'll Use This 5-Ingredient Sauce On Everything
Refinery29 is participating in First Lady Michelle Obama's #GimmeFive challenge. To learn more, click here. Major news alert: The First Lady has issued a
by
Athena Calderone
Food & Drinks
The Perfect Homemade Pizza For Impatient People
Refinery29 is participating in First Lady Michelle Obama's #GimmeFive challenge. To learn more, click here. So, the First Lady of the United States
by
Elettra Wiedemann
Food & Drinks
5 Healthy Avocado Recipes That Will Change Everything
Refinery29 is participating in First Lady Michelle Obama's #GimmeFive challenge. To learn more, click here. These five ideas for avocados match our
by
Jackie Alpers
Food & Drinks
The White House Chef Made This For You. Seriously.
Refinery29 is participating in First Lady Michelle Obama's #GimmeFive challenge. To learn more, click here. As part of our collaboration with the First
by
Elettra Wiedemann
Food & Drinks
5 Things Every Millennial Should Have In Their Fridge
Refinery29 is participating in First Lady Michelle Obama's #GimmeFive challenge. To learn more, click here. You should have seen my face when I learned
by
Elettra Wiedemann
Tech
5 Apps That Will Get You To The Gym
Refinery29 is participating in First Lady Michelle Obama's #GimmeFive challenge. To learn more, click here. It’s been three months, and the shine,
by
Christina Bonnington
Food & Drinks
Michelle Obama Challenges Refinery29, We Respond
Yes, it happened. First Lady Michelle Obama issued Refinery29 a challenge as part of her #GimmeFive initiative to celebrate healthy living and lifestyle
by
Us
Wellness
How To Sneak In Fitness When You Have No Time
The Anti-Diet Project is participating in First Lady Michelle Obama's #GimmeFive challenge! To learn more, click here. In 2013, Maria Kang — a.k.a.
by
Kelsey Miller
Body
5 Ways To Be A Morning Person
Refinery29 is participating in First Lady Michelle Obama's #GimmeFive challenge. To learn more, click here. For night owls, there are few things more
by
Kelly Mickle
Work & Money
5 Things Every Successful Woman Does
Refinery29 is participating in First Lady Michelle Obama's #GimmeFive challenge. To learn more, click here. Ever wonder how strong, powerful women got to
by
Justine Goodman
Spirit
5 Ways To Feel Happier NOW
Refinery29 is participating in First Lady Michelle Obama's #GimmeFive challenge. To learn more, click here. Whether it's finally quitting a dead-end job,
by
Hayley MacMillen
Diet & Nutrition
The Real Reason You Don't Need A Diet
The Anti-Diet Project is participating in First Lady Michelle Obama's #GimmeFive challenge. To learn more, click here. Since quitting dieting about a
by
Kelsey Miller
Fitness
The 5 Biggest Myths About Stretching, Debunked
Refinery29 is participating in First Lady Michelle Obama's #GimmeFive challenge. To learn more, click here. It's become a habit for most of us: a calf
by
Kelly Mickle
Fitness
5 Essential Workout Moves
Refinery29 is participating in First Lady Michelle Obama's #GimmeFive challenge. To learn more, click here. Are you looking to kick off a new fitness
by
Amy Capetta
Work & Money
How 5 Successful Women Start Their Days
Refinery29 is participating in First Lady Michelle Obama's #GimmeFive challenge. To learn more, click here. How you start your morning can set the tone
by
Justine Goodman
Mind
5 Phrases We Need To Stop Saying — Now
The Anti-Diet Project is participating in First Lady Michelle Obama's #GimmeFive challenge! To learn more, click here. Take a second and Google a gym —
by
Kelsey Miller
Mind
5 Hacks For A Healthier Week — Apr 19 2015
It’s true that deep breaths can calm you down. Did you know they can also help you sleep better? Patricia Gerbarg, MD, assistant clinical professor of
by
Corinne Caputo
Diet & Nutrition
Why You NEED To Pay Attention To What You Eat In The Morning
The Anti-Diet Project is participating in First Lady Michelle Obama's #GimmeFive challenge! To learn more, click here. You've been hearing it since day
by
Kelsey Miller
