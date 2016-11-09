How To Make General Tso's Popcorn Clusters

General Tso's Popcorn Clusters November 9, 2016A lover of General Tso's Chicken? How about General Tso's Popcorn? Yield: Makes 2 Quarts
Ingredients
- 8 cups popped popcorn, unseasoned
- 1 cup raw cashews
- 3 tbsp soy sauce
- ½ cup brown sugar
- ¼ cup corn syrup
- ¼ cup butter
- ¼ tsp garlic, minced
- ⅛ tsp orange zest
- ½ tsp ginger, minced
- ½ tsp red pepper flakes
- 2 tbsp chives, minced
- 2 tbsp sesame seeds
- ¼ tsp baking soda
Recipe Instructions
-
Preheat the oven to 225° F.
-
Add butter, soy sauce, sugar and corn syrup to a sauce pan, bring to a boil and then simmer on medium-low for 5 minutes.
-
Add garlic, ginger, orange zest, red pepper, and baking soda, and then immediately remove from heat.
-
Stir mixture for 30 seconds, until you can smell the spices, and then pour over popcorn and cashews into a large mixing bowl.
-
Mix until evenly coated and then add the sesame seeds and chives. Continue to stir until seeds and chives are incorporated into the mixture.
-
Spread mixture evenly on a sheet pan and bake for 1 hour, stirring every 15 minutes.
- Let cool, break apart, and enjoy!
