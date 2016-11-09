How To Make General Tso's Popcorn Clusters

General Tso's Popcorn Clusters November 9, 2016
A lover of General Tso's Chicken? How about General Tso's Popcorn? Yield: Makes 2 Quarts
Ingredients
  • 8 cups popped popcorn, unseasoned
  • 1 cup raw cashews
  • 3 tbsp soy sauce
  • ½ cup brown sugar
  • ¼ cup corn syrup
  • ¼ cup butter
  • ¼ tsp garlic, minced
  • ⅛ tsp orange zest
  • ½ tsp ginger, minced
  • ½ tsp red pepper flakes
  • 2 tbsp chives, minced
  • 2 tbsp sesame seeds
  • ¼ tsp baking soda
Recipe Instructions
  1. Preheat the oven to 225° F.
  2. Add butter, soy sauce, sugar and corn syrup to a sauce pan, bring to a boil and then simmer on medium-low for 5 minutes.
  3. Add garlic, ginger, orange zest, red pepper, and baking soda, and then immediately remove from heat.
  4. Stir mixture for 30 seconds, until you can smell the spices, and then pour over popcorn and cashews into a large mixing bowl.
  5. Mix until evenly coated and then add the sesame seeds and chives. Continue to stir until seeds and chives are incorporated into the mixture.
  6. Spread mixture evenly on a sheet pan and bake for 1 hour, stirring every 15 minutes.
  7. Let cool, break apart, and enjoy!
