How To Make Gazpacho

Gazpacho August 12, 2016This soup is served chilled for maximum refreshment.
Ingredients
- 3 medium tomatoes
- 1/2 bell pepper
- 1 small onion (yellow or red)
- 1 smaller cucumber
- Olive oil
- 2 tsp sherry vinegar or red wine vinegar
- Salt & pepper
- Hot sauce
Recipe Instructions
- Place all the vegetables in a blender or food processor, the tomatoes, cucumber, bell pepper, onion, the olive oil, vinegar, salt and pepper and a few dashes of hot sauce. Pulse to chop and combine everything without breaking down all the vegetables. The soup should still have some vegetable pieces in it and not be totally smooth.
