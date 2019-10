We have to admit that we've been wary of wearing sheet face masks on the reg, lest we look like a molting Hannibal Lecter. But, the experts athave redesigned the standard tissue mask with specialthat promises better adherence to our face to. The mask is also fortified with vitamin C to hydrate skin and treat dark spots. Does this revitalizing facial mask stand-up — literally — to its claims? Or, will it cannibalize our skin? Watch as beauty director Annie Tomlin takes it for a whirl. The suspense is torture...