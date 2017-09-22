Berry Herb Salad with Tangy Yogurt Dressing
Serves 6–8
Serves 6–8
Dressing Ingredients
1/4 cup Dannon Light & Fit Peach Mango Greek Nonfat Yogurt with Zero Artificial Sweeteners
2 tbsp olive oil
Juice of 1 lime
1 tsp honey
1 small garlic clove, minced
1/4 tsp salt
Pinch of freshly ground black pepper
1/4 cup Dannon Light & Fit Peach Mango Greek Nonfat Yogurt with Zero Artificial Sweeteners
2 tbsp olive oil
Juice of 1 lime
1 tsp honey
1 small garlic clove, minced
1/4 tsp salt
Pinch of freshly ground black pepper
Salad Ingredients
2 firm plums, pitted and thinly sliced
1 medium cucumber, thinly sliced
1 green onion, thinly sliced
1 cup quartered strawberries
1 cup blueberries
1 cup raspberries
1 cup blackberries
2 tbsp chopped fresh basil
1/2 cup whole mint leaves
2 firm plums, pitted and thinly sliced
1 medium cucumber, thinly sliced
1 green onion, thinly sliced
1 cup quartered strawberries
1 cup blueberries
1 cup raspberries
1 cup blackberries
2 tbsp chopped fresh basil
1/2 cup whole mint leaves
Instructions
1. Whisk together yogurt, olive oil, lime juice, honey, garlic, salt, and pepper in a small bowl. Set aside.
1. Whisk together yogurt, olive oil, lime juice, honey, garlic, salt, and pepper in a small bowl. Set aside.
2. In a large mixing bowl, gently toss together plums, cucumber, green onion, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, basil, and mint.
3. Add the dressing and gently combine.
Advertisement