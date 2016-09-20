How To Make Homemade Two-Ingredient Fruit Leather

Fruit Leather September 20, 2016
This easy, two-ingredient fruit leather is a recipe every 20-something should know. Yield: Serves 8-10
Ingredients
  • 2 cups berries, any variety or mixed
  • 2 tbsp honey
Recipe Instructions
  1. Preheat the oven to 170°F or the lowest temperature possible while still being turned on. Line a large, rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
  2. Place berries and honey in a blender and blend until liquified. Pour the mixture onto the prepared baking sheet and spread to an even layer about 1/4-inch thick. Place in the oven and dry for 3.5-4 hours or until the edges pull away from the pan and the center is firm.
  3. Cut into shapes with cookie cutters or, cut into strips with a kitchen scissors or pizza cutter. Roll strips up on top of a slightly larger sized piece of parchment paper to store.
How To Make Fruit Leather
Photographed by Jackie Alpers.

