Fruit Leather September 20, 2016This easy, two-ingredient fruit leather is a recipe every 20-something should know. Yield: Serves 8-10
Ingredients
- 2 cups berries, any variety or mixed
- 2 tbsp honey
Recipe Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 170°F or the lowest temperature possible while still being turned on. Line a large, rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Place berries and honey in a blender and blend until liquified. Pour the mixture onto the prepared baking sheet and spread to an even layer about 1/4-inch thick. Place in the oven and dry for 3.5-4 hours or until the edges pull away from the pan and the center is firm.
- Cut into shapes with cookie cutters or, cut into strips with a kitchen scissors or pizza cutter. Roll strips up on top of a slightly larger sized piece of parchment paper to store.
Recipe Generator courtesy of BBQ Island
