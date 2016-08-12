How To Make A Fruit Crumble

Fruit Crumble August 12, 2016Have this crumble for breakfast, an afternoon snack, or served over ice cream for dessert. Yield: Serves 1
Ingredients
- 1-1 1/2 cups chopped stone fruit (peaches, apricots, plums, or a mix)
- 1 large handful berries
- 1 tbsp sugar or honey
- 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 tsp lemon juice
- 2 tsp flour
- 1 1/2 tbsp butter
- 2 1/2 tbsp flour
- 1 tbsp brown sugar
- Pinch of salt
- 1-2 tsp chopped pistachio or nuts
- Rolled oats or granola
Recipe Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350°F.
- Combine chopped stone fruit with the berries, the sugar/honey, lemon juice, vanilla, and 2 teaspoons of flour. Spoon the fruit mixture into a jar or ramekin (If there's extra, you can fill more than one jar.)
- In the bowl you just used to mix the fruit, combine the 2 1/2 tablespoons flour, cubed butter, pinch of salt, brown sugar, and any optional mix-ins, like a teaspoon of chopped pistachios or almonds or a teaspoon of granola. Combine with your fingers until the butter has formed small clumps with the flour. It’s okay if the mixture still feels dry.
- Top the fruit with the crumble and bake for 20-25 minutes, until browned and bubbly. Allow the jar to cool before closing and sealing it.
This recipe is part of our ultimate guide to packing work lunches for a month. Get all the recipes here.
