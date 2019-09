This Is The Best Week To Score Major Deals On Fragrance

Until that app is developed, savings site RetailMeNot is giving us the next best thing: company intel on how to score the best fragrance deals of the year. With perfume consistently weighing in as one the most expensive beauty products in our arsenal, the discovery is a revelation. After analyzing extensive data on the volume and quality of fragrance deals offered during each week of 2016, the savings site uncovered the smartest time to shop for perfume each year — and surprisingly, it’s not ahead of Mother’s Day or even Christmas, but... next week.