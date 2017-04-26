Kendall and Hailey. Cara and Jourdan. Nick and Joe. What do all these celebrities have in common? (Besides a personal trainer, an affinity for yacht parties, and millions of Instagram followers?) Best friend tattoos.
But if there's no one in your life you'd be willing to permanently etch your body for, we've got the next best thing: mirror tattoos. The matching tattoos are like getting ink with the person you'll never break up with: yourself.
We've seen various iterations — from fingers to forearms. But recently, the most popular seems to be mirror foot tattoos. Scroll through to find plenty of Instagram inspiration, ahead.