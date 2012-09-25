While there are a lot of things we’d prefer to leave in the ‘90s, there are also a few we’d be more than happy to welcome into the 21st century. Make room amidst your sea of Beanie Babies and Polly Pockets because FILA, one of the world’s largest sportswear manufacturing companies, has brought back a few vintage sneaker from the grunge decade. The rebirth includes styles that sneakerheads sweat, such as the Fx-100 Sl, the Cage, and the Displace.
While the basic structures of the shoes remain the same, there have been a few subtle changes made to enhance quality. The Cage, a classic basketball hightop released in 1993, features updated material combinations as well as a memory-foam collar that replaces the original rubberized “cage” collar. Small details such as a CAGE logo to the back tongue and colored lace tips have also been added, but, for the most part, FILA is sticking to their original design, including replicating the initial packaging. That's a good thing. The FX-100 Sl, a hightop sneaker with a classic Velcro strap, won’t be going out of style any time soon, and the Displace, a lifestyle sneaker available in either gray or black, is perfect for everyday wear no matter what decade.
Accompanying the return of these classic shoes will be an array of throwback track jackets and one-of-a-kind limited edition collection luxe T-shirts featuring period designs from FILA’s vault.
We don’t see the Walkman coming back any time in the foreseeable future or Smash Mouth releasing a new hit song, but we do predict these shoes will go quick! You can snag a pair from $60 to 80 on the sportswear leader’s website. #pumpedupkicks indeed.
Photo: Courtesy of Fila