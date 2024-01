The Funny, Universal Truths Of Being A Woman — According To 3 Female Comedians

That’s why we partnered with Hyland’s Naturals to tap three of our favorite female stand-up comedians — one Gen X, one millennial, one Gen Z — to share their hot takes on all things *womanhood.* And we assure you: hot takes, they delivered. In the video below, Sounds Like A Cult podcast host Isa Medina muses on finally understanding her cycle (“I was today years old when I realized that my horniness was synced up with my ovulation”); writer and musical star Casey Balsham discusses the postpartum realness of giving birth at 40 (“I take off my bra and it looks like Google Maps”); and America’s Got Talent alum Jackie Fabulous makes light of menopause’s life-changing symptoms (“I burst into flames every now and then when I perform”).